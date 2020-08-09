IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Oven-Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Whitney Hemmer explains how to make them Tuesday, September 8th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Oven-Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 (about 4 ounces each) tenderized pork loin slices

2 Tbsp. oil

½ cup flour

1 egg

¼ cup milk

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. seasoned salt

½ tsp. pepper

4 hamburger buns

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Drizzle oil over sheet pan and set aside. Place flour in a large bowl or pan and season with salt and pepper, as desired.

In a separate bowl, beat egg and milk together.

In a third bowl or pan, combine panko, seasoned salt and pepper.

Coat pork slices in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Bake loin slices for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve on a bun and enjoy!