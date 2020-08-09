IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Oven-Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

ANKENY, Iowa — Oven-Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 (about 4 ounces each) tenderized pork loin slices
2 Tbsp. oil
½ cup flour
1 egg
¼ cup milk
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp. seasoned salt
½ tsp. pepper
4 hamburger buns
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Drizzle oil over sheet pan and set aside. Place flour in a large bowl or pan and season with salt and pepper, as desired.
In a separate bowl, beat egg and milk together.
In a third bowl or pan, combine panko, seasoned salt and pepper.
Coat pork slices in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Bake loin slices for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Serve on a bun and enjoy!
Nutrition information per serving: 433.5 calories; 14 g fat; 3.1 g saturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 890 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 1.2 g fiber; 4.5 g sugar; 33. g protein