IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Meat and Your Immune System

Whitney Hemmer explained how meat can help it Tuesday, January 12th.

Meat contains nutrients that can help strengthen your immune system.

Protein play a key role in healing and recovery, not just for sore muscles but your immune system, too.

Zinc helps with wound healing and a strong immune system. Red meat and poultry are the primary sources of zinc in the typical American diet.

Iron and vitamin B12 have also been shown to help aid in immunity, which are also found in meat.

When choosing meat remember:

· 1 serving is 4 ounces raw or 3 ounces cooked

· Choose lean cuts and trim excess fat, if necessary

My favorite cuts

· Whole chicken

· Shoulder tender