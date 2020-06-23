IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Italian Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Whitney Hemmer shows us how to make them.

ANKENY, Iowa — This recipe makes 8 zucchini boats and the total time: 40 minutes.

Ingredients

4 medium zucchinis, cleaned, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out

1 Tbsp. oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

½ cup water

1 tomato, seeds removed and finely diced

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat grill to medium heat. Place zucchini on the grill while you prepare the filling, about 15 minutes. Heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until softened, 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and ground chicken or turkey. Continue to cook, breaking up meat frequently, until cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Add Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, water and diced tomatoes. Stir to combine.

Remove zucchini from grill and place in a disposable baking dish or on two sheets of aluminum foil. Stuff with tomato mixture then top with mozzarella cheese.