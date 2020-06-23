IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Italian Stuffed Zucchini Boats

ANKENY, Iowa — This recipe makes 8 zucchini boats and the total time: 40 minutes.
Ingredients
4 medium zucchinis, cleaned, halved lengthwise and seeds scooped out
1 Tbsp. oil
1 onion, finely diced
1 red bell pepper, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
½ cup water
1 tomato, seeds removed and finely diced
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Directions
Preheat grill to medium heat. Place zucchini on the grill while you prepare the filling, about 15 minutes. Heat oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until softened, 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and ground chicken or turkey. Continue to cook, breaking up meat frequently, until cooked through, about 8 minutes.
Add Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce, water and diced tomatoes. Stir to combine.
Remove zucchini from grill and place in a disposable baking dish or on two sheets of aluminum foil. Stuff with tomato mixture then top with mozzarella cheese.
Return zucchini boats to the grill and grill, covered, for 5 more minutes or until cheese has melted.