IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to make Spaghetti Squash

How to cook
· Oven: Cut in half (lengthwise), remove seeds, and bake at 400°F for 30 to 40 minutes
· Instant Pot ®: Place whole squash and 1 cup of water in the Instant Pot for 3 minutes
· Microwave: cut in half (lengthwise) and remove the seeds. Place cut side down in a glass baking dish with ½ cup of water. Cover with clear plastic wrap and microwave for 5 to 10 minutes.
Nutrition information per 1 cup spaghetti squash
40 calories
0 g fat
10 g carbohydrate
2 g fiber
4 g sugar
1 g protein
Nutrition information per 2-ounce angel hair spaghetti noodles
200 calories
1 g fat
42 g carbohydrate
3 g fiber
1 g sugar
7 g protein