IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to make Spaghetti Squash

How to cook

· Oven: Cut in half (lengthwise), remove seeds, and bake at 400°F for 30 to 40 minutes

· Instant Pot ®: Place whole squash and 1 cup of water in the Instant Pot for 3 minutes

· Microwave: cut in half (lengthwise) and remove the seeds. Place cut side down in a glass baking dish with ½ cup of water. Cover with clear plastic wrap and microwave for 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition information per 1 cup spaghetti squash

40 calories

0 g fat

10 g carbohydrate

2 g fiber

4 g sugar

1 g protein

Nutrition information per 2-ounce angel hair spaghetti noodles

200 calories

1 g fat

42 g carbohydrate

3 g fiber

1 g sugar