IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to host a healthy barbecue

ANKENY, Iowa — These are Whitney Hemmer's top 3 staples for any grill-out.
1. Watermelon
-Over 90% water to help you stay hydrated
-Contains electrolytes lost when you sweat
-Contains an amino acid to promote blood vessel and joint health
(important for exercise)
2. Pork tenderloin
-Meets the guidelines for extra lean
-Boneless means no waste, so it’s easy to estimate how much you need
(1 pound should equal four servings)
-Works well with marinade or dry seasoning
-Can be cooked in the oven if you can’t grill
-Meat thermometer
-Safety and quality
-Pork should be cooked to 145°F
3. Asparagus
-Can be cooked in packets or directly on the grill grate
-Inside option if you can’t grill
-Low calorie: only 4 calories per spear