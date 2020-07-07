IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to host a healthy barbecue

Fareway Food Store's Whitney Hemmer shows us how to do it Tuesday, July 7th.

ANKENY, Iowa — These are Whitney Hemmer's top 3 staples for any grill-out.

1. Watermelon

-Over 90% water to help you stay hydrated

-Contains electrolytes lost when you sweat

-Contains an amino acid to promote blood vessel and joint health

(important for exercise)

2. Pork tenderloin

-Meets the guidelines for extra lean

-Boneless means no waste, so it’s easy to estimate how much you need

(1 pound should equal four servings)

-Works well with marinade or dry seasoning

-Can be cooked in the oven if you can’t grill

-Meat thermometer

-Safety and quality

-Pork should be cooked to 145°F

3. Asparagus

-Can be cooked in packets or directly on the grill grate

-Inside option if you can’t grill