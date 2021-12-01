IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to eat more vegetables

Whitney Hemmer explains how to do it Tuesday, January 19th.

Did you make a New Years Resolution to eat more vegetables? Or do you just need some quick lunch and dinner ideas. Either way, it’s in the bag…the chopped salad bag.

Use a chopped salad kit to meal prep ready-to-eat salad jars. To make your salad jars last, always add your salad dressing to the bottom of the jar and the salad greens at the top. Add protein (chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or beans) and grains (rice, orzo, couscous, quinoa) to complete your meal in minutes.

Dole® GREEK SALAD JAR

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 5 servings

Ingredients

1 Dole® Chopped Greek Salad kit

1 cucumber, diced

1 cup white beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cooked orzo pasta

2 cups cooked chicken

Directions

Divide the Greek vinaigrette packet among four large glass mason jars. Layer (in this order) cucumber, beans, orzo, salad greens, then chicken.

Top with sweet onion pita chips, herb seasoning and feta cheese from kit.

Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Nutrition information per serving: 397 calories; 15 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 746 mg sodium; 54 g carbohydrate; 6.6 g fiber; 5.2 g sugar; 37 g protein

BBQ RANCH CHICKEN TACO BITES

Makes 12 street tacos

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. chili powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 package Dole® chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit

1 (12 count) package street taco shells

Directions

Cut chicken into thin slices and toss with oil, lime juice, chili powder, salt and pepper. Sauté in a hot skillet until cooked through, about four minutes, and set aside.

Toss together ingredients from the salad kit. Combine salad with chicken. Spoon into tortillas and serve.