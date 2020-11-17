IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Having a Smaller Thanksgiving Meal

Whitney Hemmer explains how you can do it Tuesday, November 17th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Smaller Thanksgiving

Scaling down your holiday menu (without scaling down the flavor) is as easy as talking to your local Fareway Meat Expert. Since some of the smaller options may be new to you, you might need some inspiration. A few perks to the smaller options? More oven space, more time and more money in your pocket.

GARLIC BUTTER TURKEY BREAST

Servings vary

Time varies

Ingredients

1 bone-in turkey breast (about 4 pounds)

4 Tbsp. softened butter

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. dried sage

½ tsp. dried rosemary

1 tsp. dried thyme

2 tsp. dried parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine butter, garlic, herbs, salt and pepper in a bowl and stir to combine. Loosen the skin of the turkey breast and spread half of the butter mixture under the skin. Rub the other half on the outside of the turkey. Place the turkey in a large baking dish, skin side up, and bake for 15–20 minutes, until the skin starts to brown. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Bake turkey for about 45 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F, basting occasionally with juices from the pan. Remove turkey from the oven and tent with aluminum foil. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Approximate nutrition information per 4 ounce serving: 186 calories; 8.8 g fat; 3.8 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 72.6 mg cholesterol; 291 mg sodium; 0 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 22 g protein

Fareway boneless hams come in whole, halves, quarters or ham steaks, so there really is a ham for every occasion. Try glazing your ham with our Maple Mustard Glaze. This recipe makes enough glaze for one whole 5-pound ham, but it can easily be scaled down for smaller cuts.

HAM WITH MAPLE MUSTARD GLAZE

Servings vary

Total time varies

Ingredients

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 cup brown sugar

Directions

Combine all ingredients and baste ham. Bake ham according to package directions, basting with more glaze occasionally.