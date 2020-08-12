IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Have your cake and eat it too

Whitney Hemmer explains how you can eat baked goods but also stay healthy Tuesday, December 8th.

Have your cake and eat it, too!

Believe it or not, there is a balance of healthy and tasty when it comes to baked goods. The key is to make small changes one at a time until you find the perfect balance.

Whole wheat flour for white flour

This substitution can increase the nutritional benefits in almost any baked good. Whole wheat flour includes the outer shell of the grain, which provides extra fiber to aid digestion and can lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Using half whole wheat flour is enough to boost health benefits without significantly changing the texture.

Unsweetened applesauce for oil or butter Applesauce moistens while keeping the calories from fat at a minimum. This substitution works well in any sweet bread (like banana or zucchini), muffins, even with pre-boxed mixes!