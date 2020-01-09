IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Grab-n-Go Snacks

ANKENY, Iowa — Grab -n- Go Snacks
-Fresh fruits and vegetables
-Cheese cubes or sticks
-Peanut butter bites
-Hard boiled eggs
-Crackers
Whole grain as first ingredient
At least 2 grams of fiber
>180 mg sodium per serving
Always check the serving size
-Yogurt
Same fat percentages as milk (whole, low fat, nonfat)
Contains natural sugar, called lactose, which makes up for about 10 grams of sugar
Choose a variety with around 5 grams of protein
-Snack Pairings
Pairing a carbohydrate with a protein gives you energy (from the carbohydrate) and keeps you full (with protein), so you get the most out of every snack. An easy way to make sure you’re balancing your snacks? Include at least two food groups!