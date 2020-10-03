In the Kitchen with Fareway: Frozen Fruits and Veggies

Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts.

MOLINE, Ill. — March is Frozen Foods Month

- Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.

- You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.

- Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round

· Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.

- You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.

· Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.

- All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.

Vegetables

· Choose bagged vegetables that allow you to feel the individual pieces, not a large block, which could mean the product thawed and refroze

· Choose plain vegetables without any added sodium, butter, or sauce

· Opened and unopened frozen vegetables last for 8-10 months if packaged correctly and kept at a consistent temperature

· Usually blanched to preserve color and flavor then flash-frozen

· Grade A vegetables – most color and tenderness

o Fareway brand frozen vegetables are all Grade A Fancy

· Grade B – slightly more mature