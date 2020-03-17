In the Kitchen with Fareway: Frozen Breakfast Foods

Frozen Foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts.

MOLINE, Ill. — March is Frozen Foods Month

· Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.

-Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.

-You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.

-Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round

· Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.

-You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.

· Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.

-All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.

Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles

· Flavors: blueberry, buttermilk & vanilla, chocolate

· 2 waffle serving

o Whole grains, fiber, protein

Jimmy Dean Delights

· Sandwiches, frittatas, breakfast bowls

· Microwavable and portable

· Can be high in sodium

Consider making your own frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos and frittatas

Mini egg fritattas

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1/4 cup low-fat milk

1/2 tsp salt

Add assorted mix-ins (shredded cheese, diced veggies, ham, etc) to taste.

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 350°F and coat a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Whisk together eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl, then evenly distribute the egg mixture among the muffin cups.

Add about 2 Tbsp of mix-ins to each cup and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

Bake the frittatas until they are puffy and the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. (if necessary, run a butter knife around the edge of each one to loosen before removing from the pan).

Cool completely then wrap individually in clear plastic wrap before freezing.

NUTRITION