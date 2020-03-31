In the Kitchen with Fareway: Freezer Staples

MOLINE, Ill. — March is Frozen Foods Month
· Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.
-Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.
-You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.
-Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round
· Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.
-You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.
· Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.
-All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.
By keeping a few mix-and-match items in your freezer, you’ll always have a healthy meal just minutes away.
· Fruit and vegetable
-Unseasoned/unsweetened
· Make your own dinners and breakfasts that freeze well
-Rib-eye Philly
-Mini fritattas