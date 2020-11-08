IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Facts about Cucumbers

Whitney Hemmer explains everything you need to know Tuesday, August 11th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Cucumber health benefits

· Low calorie (about 16 calories per 1 cup)

· Contain potassium to help regular blood pressure

· Made of 95% water to help hydration

· Rich in vitamin K for bone health

· Pickling cucumbers in vinegar makes them great fuel for healthy gut bacteria

FYI

English cucumbers are typically longer, thinner and sweeter with smaller seeds than traditional cucumbers. Both can be used for slicing and eating, but many recipes recommend removing the seeds from traditional cucumbers.

Chicken Gyros with Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

1 tsp. Greek seasoning

1 cup chopped cucumber

4 pita flatbreads or pockets

Optional toppings: feta cheese, red onion, tomato or lettuce

Tzatziki sauce

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Zest from ½ lemon

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp. dill, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine all Tzatziki sauce ingredients and set aside.

Season chicken breasts with Greek seasoning. Grill chicken over medium-high heat for 4–6 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Let chicken rest for 3–5 minutes, then slice.

Top flatbread or pita pockets with chicken, cucumbers and Tzatziki sauce.

Nutrition information per serving: 367 calories; 7.5 g fat; 1.5 g saturated fat; 77.9 mg cholesterol; 441.1 mg sodium; 35.9 g carbohydrate; 1.2 g fiber; 2.2 g sugar; 36.7 g protein

Refrigerator Pickles

Makes about 6 (½ cup) servings

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

2 medium cucumbers, sliced

⅓ cup cider or white vinegar

⅓ cup water

2 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. fresh dill, optional

DIRECTIONS

In a nonreactive bowl, such as glass, combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt and pepper and pour over cucumbers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Drain cucumbers and toss with dill, if desired.