IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Eating different colored foods

Whitney Hemmer explains why it's important Tuesday, June 30th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ever wonder why we recommend eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables? The compounds responsible for different colors also carry some pretty potent health benefits.

Lycopene, the antioxidant responsible for red, has been associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer and increased heart health.

What to choose: tomatoes, tomato products, watermelon, pink grapefruit, cranberries, red apples, cherries, beets, red peppers, pomegranates, red potatoes, radishes, raspberries, and strawberries

Anthoxanthins supply the white hue to fruits and vegetables. They contain chemicals shown to help lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

What to choose: bananas, cauliflower, garlic, ginger, jicama, mushrooms, onions, parsnips, potatoes, and turnips

Blue fruits and vegetables contain anthocyanin, an antioxidant important for a healthy heart and blood pressure. Blueberries in particular have been linked with improved memory and healthy aging.