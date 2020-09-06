IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Cooking safely

Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores joins us Tuesday, June 9th to explain how to do it and in her own words below.

ANKENY, Iowa — If you’re planning a barbecue this summer, you’ll likely be dining outside. Keep your family safe this summer by following the USDA’s four simple safety steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.

Clean – wash your hands, utensils and surfaces frequently to stop the spread of germs.

Separate – Keep raw meat below ready to eat foods in the refrigerator and always use separate cutting boards and utensils.

Cook – use a food thermometer and keep hot foods above 140⁰F. Always reheat leftovers in the microwave to 165⁰F.

Chill – Refrigerate perishables within two hours. If it’s above 90⁰F, cut that time down to an hour – bacteria can grow even faster when it’s hot! For more information on food safety, visit this website.

· Caution foods

- Meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs, cooked rice, cooked pasta, prepared salads (coleslaw, potato salad, rice salad), prepared fruit salads

- Mayo – usually touted as unsafe. Commercially prepared mayo has a lower pH, which helps fight bacteria. Homemade mayo is often made with unpasteurized eggs and nothing added to fight again bacteria

- Meats tend to be very dangerous – these are often what is contaminated in salads like potato or ham salad

Be especially careful!! Pack in ice filled cooler

· 1 hour rule if over 90 degrees F