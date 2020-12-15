IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Cooking Related Gift Ideas

Whitney Hemmer shows us what they are Tuesday, December 15th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Digital Meat thermometer

Use a meat thermometer to check internal temperatures of meat for safety and best quality

- Steaks, chops, roast 145 degrees F

- Poultry 165 degrees F

- Ground products 160 degrees F

- Precooked ham 145 degrees F

Chef’s knife

A chef’s knife (or cook’s knife) is a large, multipurpose knife, so it’s the perfect start to any knife collection. Chef’s knifes have a pointed tip and sloping curve, designed to cut in a rocking motion cutting technique. It works well from everything from herbs to hams to onions.

Cast iron pan

Few kitchen items boast the longevity and versatility of a cast iron skillet. You can get that fresh from the grill taste, without stepping foot outside. Here is why you should invest in one:

· Cast iron is sturdy and built to last. If properly taken care of, one pan could last a lifetime and it should become easier to cook with over time.

· You can cook with cast iron almost anywhere, including stovetop, oven, grill, or campfire.

· Cast iron gets very hot. It retains heat, and distributes heat evenly, so its perfect for searing and cooking meat.