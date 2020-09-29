IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound pre-cooked shrimp
½ cup flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 eggs
1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp. oil
For dipping sauce
½ cup apricot preserves
2 Tbsp. sriracha (more or less, to taste)
Directions
Combine flour with salt and pepper in a bowl.
In a second bowl, whisk eggs.
In a third bowl, combine coconut flakes and breadcrumbs.
Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shrimp until coating is brown and crispy, about 4 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Combine sweet chili sauce and fruit preserves. Serve with shrimp.
Nutrition information per serving (includes dipping sauce): 545 calories; 25 g fat; 16 g saturated fat; 276 mg cholesterol; 371 mg sodium; 49.5 g carbohydrate; 9 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 29 g protein