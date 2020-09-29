IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Coconut Shrimp

Whitney Hemmer shows us how to make it Tuesday, September 29th.

Coconut Shrimp

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound pre-cooked shrimp

½ cup flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 eggs

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp. oil

For dipping sauce

½ cup apricot preserves

2 Tbsp. sriracha (more or less, to taste)

Directions

Combine flour with salt and pepper in a bowl.

In a second bowl, whisk eggs.

In a third bowl, combine coconut flakes and breadcrumbs.

Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shrimp until coating is brown and crispy, about 4 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Combine sweet chili sauce and fruit preserves. Serve with shrimp.