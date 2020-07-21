x
IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats

Whitney Hemmer shows us how to make them Tuesday, July 21.

ANKENY, Iowa — Blueberries

One cup per day has been shown to provide

 -4 grams of fiber (per cup)

 -Vitamin C

 -Vitamin K

 -Manganese

 -Memory and antiaging benefits

Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats

 -Makes 1 serving

 -Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

 -½ cup uncooked oatmeal, instant or old-fashioned

 -½ cup low-fat milk

 -½ tsp. vanilla

 -½ cup blueberries

 -1 banana, sliced

 -½ tsp. chia seeds

Directions

 -Add oats to your container of choice and pour in milk and vanilla.

 -Add a layer of blueberries and then a layer of banana slices.

 -Top with chia seeds.

 -Place in fridge for a few hours, or overnight.

 -Nutrition information per serving: 352 calories; 5 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 363 mg sodium; 69 g carbohydrate; 10.5 g fiber; 12 g protein

Blueberry French Toast Bake

-Makes 6 servings

-Total time: varies

Ingredients

 -6 slices bread*

 -½ cup blueberries

 -4 eggs

 -1 cup + 2 Tbsp. milk

 -¼ tsp. cinnamon

 -¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar

 -1 tsp. vanilla extract

Streusel Topping

 -¼ cup brown sugar

 -¼ cup all-purpose flour

 -¼ tsp. cinnamon

 -3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed

Directions

 -Spray an 8x8 inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

 -Cut bread into 1-inch cubes and spread into the baking dish. Top with blueberries.

 -Whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla.

 -Pour over the bread and blueberries.

 -Cover the dish and refrigerate for at least three hours; up to overnight.

 -When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F.

 -Prepare streusel topping by combining ingredients in a small bowl. Mix with a fork two forks, cutting butter.

 -Sprinkle topping over the French toast and bake for 30 minutes, or until middle is set.

 -*Any bread works for this recipe, but we recommend using whole wheat bread

Nutrition information per serving (using whole wheat bread and skim milk): 291 calories; 9.6 g fat; 4.6 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 140 mg cholesterol; 252 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 2.5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 10 g protein 