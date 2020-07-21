IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats

ANKENY, Iowa — Blueberries
One cup per day has been shown to provide
-4 grams of fiber (per cup)
-Vitamin C
-Vitamin K
-Manganese
-Memory and antiaging benefits
Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats
-Makes 1 serving
-Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
-½ cup uncooked oatmeal, instant or old-fashioned
-½ cup low-fat milk
-½ tsp. vanilla
-½ cup blueberries
-1 banana, sliced
-½ tsp. chia seeds
Directions
-Add oats to your container of choice and pour in milk and vanilla.
-Add a layer of blueberries and then a layer of banana slices.
-Top with chia seeds.
-Place in fridge for a few hours, or overnight.
-Nutrition information per serving: 352 calories; 5 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 363 mg sodium; 69 g carbohydrate; 10.5 g fiber; 12 g protein
Blueberry French Toast Bake
-Makes 6 servings
-Total time: varies
Ingredients
-6 slices bread*
-½ cup blueberries
-4 eggs
-1 cup + 2 Tbsp. milk
-¼ tsp. cinnamon
-¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
-1 tsp. vanilla extract
Streusel Topping
-¼ cup brown sugar
-¼ cup all-purpose flour
-¼ tsp. cinnamon
-3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed
Directions
-Spray an 8x8 inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
-Cut bread into 1-inch cubes and spread into the baking dish. Top with blueberries.
-Whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla.
-Pour over the bread and blueberries.
-Cover the dish and refrigerate for at least three hours; up to overnight.
-When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F.
-Prepare streusel topping by combining ingredients in a small bowl. Mix with a fork two forks, cutting butter.
-Sprinkle topping over the French toast and bake for 30 minutes, or until middle is set.
-*Any bread works for this recipe, but we recommend using whole wheat bread
Nutrition information per serving (using whole wheat bread and skim milk): 291 calories; 9.6 g fat; 4.6 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 140 mg cholesterol; 252 mg sodium; 41 g carbohydrate; 2.5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 10 g protein