IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats

Whitney Hemmer shows us how to make them Tuesday, July 21.

ANKENY, Iowa — Blueberries

One cup per day has been shown to provide

-4 grams of fiber (per cup)

-Vitamin C

-Vitamin K

-Manganese

-Memory and antiaging benefits

Blueberry Banana Overnight Oats

-Makes 1 serving

-Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

-½ cup uncooked oatmeal, instant or old-fashioned

-½ cup low-fat milk

-½ tsp. vanilla

-½ cup blueberries

-1 banana, sliced

-½ tsp. chia seeds

Directions

-Add oats to your container of choice and pour in milk and vanilla.

-Add a layer of blueberries and then a layer of banana slices.

-Top with chia seeds.

-Place in fridge for a few hours, or overnight.

-Nutrition information per serving: 352 calories; 5 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 363 mg sodium; 69 g carbohydrate; 10.5 g fiber; 12 g protein

Blueberry French Toast Bake

-Makes 6 servings

-Total time: varies

Ingredients

-6 slices bread*

-½ cup blueberries

-4 eggs

-1 cup + 2 Tbsp. milk

-¼ tsp. cinnamon

-¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar

-1 tsp. vanilla extract

Streusel Topping

-¼ cup brown sugar

-¼ cup all-purpose flour

-¼ tsp. cinnamon

-3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cold and cubed

Directions

-Spray an 8x8 inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

-Cut bread into 1-inch cubes and spread into the baking dish. Top with blueberries.

-Whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla.

-Pour over the bread and blueberries.

-Cover the dish and refrigerate for at least three hours; up to overnight.

-When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F.

-Prepare streusel topping by combining ingredients in a small bowl. Mix with a fork two forks, cutting butter.

-Sprinkle topping over the French toast and bake for 30 minutes, or until middle is set.

-*Any bread works for this recipe, but we recommend using whole wheat bread