IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Better Brain Power

· Kale, spinach, broccoli
· Vitamin K, lutein, and folate
· May help slow cognitive decline
Fatty Fish
· Tuna, salmon, sardines
· EPA and DHA (two types of omega 3-fatty acids) linked to overall brain health and brain development in children
· Recommended 2-3 times per week
Berries
· Blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries
· Flavonoids (natural plant pigments that give berries their color) have been shown to help improve memory
Walnuts
· Nuts in general are rich in protein and healthy fats
· Walnuts in particular have been linked to improved memory function
Eggs
· Contain choline and lutein, nutrients that are important for brain development, memory, and life-long learning
o Choline plays a role in early brain development used for memory and learning