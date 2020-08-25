IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Better Brain Power

Whitney Hemmer shows us the foods that promote brain health Tuesday, August 25th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Leafy Greens

· Kale, spinach, broccoli

· Vitamin K, lutein, and folate

· May help slow cognitive decline

Fatty Fish

· Tuna, salmon, sardines

· EPA and DHA (two types of omega 3-fatty acids) linked to overall brain health and brain development in children

· Recommended 2-3 times per week

Berries

· Blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries

· Flavonoids (natural plant pigments that give berries their color) have been shown to help improve memory

Walnuts

· Nuts in general are rich in protein and healthy fats

· Walnuts in particular have been linked to improved memory function

Eggs

· Contain choline and lutein, nutrients that are important for brain development, memory, and life-long learning