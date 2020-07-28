IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: All about peaches

ANKENY, Iowa — Color
-white peaches are typically sweeter
-yellow peaches contain more acids, giving them a tangier flavor. However, some of the acid dissipates as they ripen, making them sweeter
Pits
-cling peaches: the pit is not easily removed (the fruit “clings” to its pit)
-in season May/June
-use for eating but may not be the best choice for freezing or canning
-freestone: the fruit is easily removed from the pit
-in season June – August
-use for eating, freezing, canning
Health Benefits per 1 medium peach
-60 calories
-2 grams of fiber
-16% vitamin C
-8% potassium
-9% vitamin A