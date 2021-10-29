ICYMI: Good Morning Quad Cities' Halloween Special!

Happy Halloween! On Friday, October 29th, 2021, Good Morning Quad Cities celebrated with contests, crafts, cocktails, and more. Here's a recap:
430am - "We've been Halloweenified!"
Yep, we've already had too much candy.
4:45am - Andrew's Trick or Treat Forecast is OUT
5:45am - The Winner of our Annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest is...
Thank you to Rock Island Animal Hospital for being our Sponsor of this contest every year!
5:55am - What is Iowa and Illinois' FAVORITE Halloween Candy? This could get controversial:
Utah and Minnesota - You can have all my Tootsie Roll Pops.
6am - The Spider Web War
I had one job to do... and I FAILED IT.
6:15am - Guess who didn't fail it? One of our Producers, Liam! He popped up - literally - during GMQC:
6:20am - YOU VOTED! Here are the results of our 2021 Pumpkin Carving Contest...
I'd like to thank the Academy...
6:45am - Andrew took over Nailed It Or Failed It, with an emphasis on the NAIL. Only this time, we used a hammer on something really unique.
6:55am - That does it for our 2021 GMQC Halloween Special! We ended the show the only way we know how:
