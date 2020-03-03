Help Family Resources "Open Doors" at Upcoming Fundraising Gala

The social service agency helped more than 84,000 individuals in 2019

You are invited to "A Night of Music" benefiting Family Resources, the array of services it provides, and the impact it has on the Quad Cities.

Family Resources' Opening Doors Gala takes place Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Click here for more information.

The event includes dinner, a live auction, a silent auction, and live music from The Channel Cats. In addition, one of the nonprofit's youth will play with the band to showcase its Music Mentoring program where musicians in the community mentor youth receiving services from Family Resources.

That program is just one of many. In 2019, Family Resources had an impact on more than 84,000 people - a 127% increase over the previous year. The Opening Doors Gala helps ensure that Family Resources can continue its mission to "strengthen children, families, and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions."