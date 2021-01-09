FALL IS HERE: Pumpkin Ice Cream Returns to Whitey's

DID YOU KNOW it takes about two months and more than 5,000 pounds of pumpkin to make the fall flavor?

No one else in the world probably has a fall tradition like this one - when we celebrate an ice cream flavor on September 1st!

Whitey's Ice Cream is bringing back its pumpkin ice cream to all locations today. Here are some fun facts about it:

There's all sorts of ways to enjoy pumpkin ice cream - dips, shakes yogurt - but one of the most popular ways is to mix it with their graham central station flavor to make it taste like pumpkin pie!