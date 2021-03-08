Driver crashes truck into Bettendorf motel, then flees up the old I-74 Bridge

25 year-old Tramaine Wilson was speeding Saturday morning at 12th and State Street. Police say Wilson hit a street lamp, then spun out, hitting the back west side of the City Center Motel, ramming through the wall.

Wilson then tried to run from the scene, trying to flee up the old I-74 Bridge going into Illinois. Wilson was tased and arrested. He was sent to the hospital for his injuries. After being released, he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, along with operating while intoxicated. No one else was hurt.