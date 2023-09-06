Devin Brooks named new Co-Anchor of Good Morning Quad Cities

Devin started as a weekend anchor for WQAD. We're happy to have him as part of our morning crew!

MOLINE, Ill. — A familiar face to News 8 is joining the anchor desk for Good Morning Quad Cities. Devin Brooks has been named the new co-anchor for the weekday newscast.

Brooks joins David Bohlman and Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke. Good Morning Quad Cities airs weekdays 4:30 am - 7:00 am.

Brooks joined WQAD News 8 in May 2021, starting as anchor/reporter for News 8's weekend evening newscasts.

The Good Morning Quad Cities team asked Devin these questions to get to know the new team member.

How are you adjusting to the shift?

Devin: Well, let's see. I've already got the days of the week wrong. It's going to take some time to adjust but we'll get there.

What are you most looking forward to about being a part of the Good Morning Quad Cities team?

Devin: "Oh, number one? That's an easy answer making animal noises. But no, I think that it's going to be more of a change of pace because I am used to evenings, you know?"

What made you want to get into journalism?

Devin: You won't believe this. Actually, I played with microphones as I was a kid. So then I watched the news a lot. You will find me covering a lot of human-interest stories and reports on the personal impact that can help someone else. I believe we play a big role in the communities we serve.

What are some of your favorite things about the Quad Cities?

Devin: I like that the QC has a bit of everything. This is also a great area to learn in a news market with two states. And, little to no traffic backups is definitely a plus!

What do you like to do in your free time?

Devin: You can find me at an ice cream shop or enjoying a milkshake. I like strawberry, cookies n' cream and cotton candy flavors. I like to treat myself on my off days, especially!

LEARN MORE ABOUT DEVIN BROOKS: Click Here