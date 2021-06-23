COMING SOON: Technology Spot for Kids and a Multi-Million Dollar Reconstruction Project

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project

One of the "hot spots" for development in the Quad Cities right now is everything around the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Now, the street itself is being worked on.

Phase 3 of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is in the design phase. This basically extends the road through the Middle Road intersection and improves that very busy intersection as well.

The work includes replacing rural roads with new concrete pavement, storm sewer, recreational trails, streetscaping, and adding in some roundabouts.

Construction is expected to start in early 2022. It's estimated to cost around $9.5 million.

New Technology Spot for Kids and Coffee Shop in Davenport

There are more businesses coming to Utica Ridge Road in Davenport, and if your child is interested in video games and technology, this spot may be perfect for you.

A business called Code Ninjas is moving into a new strip mall, just south of the soon to be Five Guys.

The business says they have hundreds of centers world wide. The business is in the same strip mall as 392 Utica, another 392Caffe, which just opened up earlier this month. It's also next to the LV Nail Bar & Spa, and The Ridge, a bar.