COMING SOON: New Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Asian Restaurant, and YMCA

"Coming Soon" provides news and updates to developments around the QCA.

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

Utica Ridge Road & 56th Street, Davenport:

Now, on the south end of the strip, a new restaurant called LINKS is "Coming Soon." It will offer coffee, breakfast, brunch, and lunch. It's being promoted as "a farm to table experience like nothing else in the QC."

According to LINKS' Facebook Page, it's opening in Spring 2020. HINT: No April Fool's...!

2000 36th Avenue, Moline:

We have an update to a project we first told you about in March 2019.

Storage of America is NOW OPEN in the former Turnstyle/Venture/Shopko building, located by the old Nova 6 Cinemas.

Storage of America also has a location in Rock Island.

5th & Brady, Davenport:

An Asian restaurant called Miss Phay Cafe is coming soon to downtown Davenport. Sunday, February 16, workers posted on their Facebook page, "Thanks City of Davenport Government Design Review Board for approving our exterior sign, and other changes.The plan is coming together quickly!"

Waitresses say they're expected to open in the middle of next month.

4th & River Drive, Davenport:

Also coming soon to the downtown is a new YMCA.

Workers at the Scott County Family YMCA will move from their current location at West 2nd and Gaines, on the west side side of downtown, to East Fourth and River Drive, on the east end of downtown. The new building's going up right next to their Early Learning Center.

Scott County Family YMCA CEO Brad Martell says the target date for the opening of the new facility is January 1st, of 2021.

Martell says a new development company, called TWG Development, who already has properties in Iowa, plans on putting in a housing development on the west side of the property as well.