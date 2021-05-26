COMING SOON: Iron & Grain Coffee House and Blue Iguana Both Expanding

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Iron & Grain Coffee House

Iron & Grain Coffee House is getting ready to open its second location.

It's set to happen Saturday, June 5th, 2021, according to Streamline Architects.

This one is located in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village on Main Street near Davenport Central High School.

The East Moline location is here to stay. In fact, Iron & Grain is opening another location on the Illinois side in late summer 2021 in Silvis.

Blue Iguana

A big project is in the works in downtown LeClaire.

Blue Iguana is growing into the old Sneaky Pete's building.

According to Streamline Architects, the original plan was to restore the former building, but the structure is no longer stable. So, their team came up with an idea to build an elevated multi-tiered deck with outdoor seating, an amphitheater, and a container bar.

Streamline says the expansive outdoor dining experience will allow for several fire pits, live music, and of course - beautiful views of the Mississippi River.