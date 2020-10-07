COCKTAILS OF THE WEEK: The Steel Plow

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Steel Plow Burger Company's open for business in both Iowa and Illinois.
Friday, Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein and I went to their restaurant in Davenport to pick up three different drinks for Angie and us.
Morgan got a Cajun Mango Lemonade- a sweet and savory mixture of Bacardi Mango, house made sour mix and simple syrup, and a few dashes of Tabasco, with a Tajín rim.
Angie got a Strawberry Mojito- a refreshing blend of house made lime juice, simple syrup, and strawberry purée, along with fresh muddled strawberry’s and mint. It's available for $5 during their Happy Hour, Mon-Fri 3-6pm.
I got a Piña Colada Mule- a classic with a twist. The staff mix fresh mint leaves, house made lime juice, draught ginger beer, Malibu Rum, and cream of coconut. It's featured on their $5 Mule Menu on Monday’s.