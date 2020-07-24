COCKTAIL(S) OF THE WEEK: The Mississippi River Distilling Company

Ryan Burchett hooked us up Friday, July 24th.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Mississippi River Distilling Company Co-Owner Ryan Burchett got me four different bottles of alcohol from his spot off of Cody Road for Cocktail of the Week segment Friday, July 24th.

Angie got a Moscow Mule Cocktail with River Pilot Vodka, Ginger Beer, Mint, and Lime.

Morgan got Pirate Juice, which is Cody Road Rye, pineapple, mango, coconut, lemon and bitters.

I got the Razzbaron Lemonade, which is River Baron, Fresh Lemon, and Raspberry.

Madison got Bourbon Peach Tea, which is Cody Road Bourbon, Big Peach Liquer and sweet tea.