KETZ'S CONCOCTION: Vodka Gimlet

The drink was made during News 8 at 11, Friday, January 15th.

MOLINE, Ill. — I have not made one of these in a while, but on Friday, January 15th, it was my turn to make a Ketz's Concoction for News 8 at 11.

It's the first time Jillian Mahen has been introduced to this segment, while she fills in for Angie.

The first two years I lived in the city (2012-2014), I lived with my grandmother Gloria. She often catches the 11 a.m. newscast, and one of her favorite drinks she always orders at a restaurant is a Vodka Gimlet.

What You Need:

Vodka, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Ice, Shot Glass, Regular Glass and a Shaker

Instructions:

Pour ice, two parts of vodka, one part simple syrup, and one part lime juice into a shaker. Shake, pour into a glass and you're done. Easy enough right?