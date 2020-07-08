COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: Patio Sippin'

DAVENPORT, Iowa — I got to head out to the J Bar in Davenport to see how you make this fun drink that is perfect to sip on the patio! Hence the name, Patio Sippin'! It's a cherry limeade daiquiri that will leave you wanting more.
Shout out to Dalton Wilson for making the drink out on J Bar's large and spacious patio. The restaurant is open for dine in and carry out. You can find their hours on their website.
They also have some yummy boozy slushies available that will keep you cool as well. Get them while you can!