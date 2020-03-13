Cocktail of the Week: Irish Drop Shot

Just because the St Patrick's Day Grand Parade is cancelled, doesn't mean you can't celebrate! Forget the green beer and grab a nice stout because we made the Irish Drop Shot!

Get a shot glass and a pint glass. Grab some Irish whiskey, Irish creme, and a stout beer. Now you're ready to go! Fill your shot glass with 1/2 whiskey and 1/2 Irish creme. Then, grab your stout and fill your pint glass at least half way. Now for the fun part, drop your shot glass into your pint glass and drink up! You definitely want to drink it as fast as possible or you'll be left with a curdled drink!