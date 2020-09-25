COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: Giggle Water

MOLINE, Ill. — Summer days are numbered and the best way to end those warm, sunny days is with a refreshing cocktail! Fifth Avenue Syndicate has you covered on delicious drinks and they showed us how to make the Giggle Water. The name 'Giggle Water' comes from the prohibition era and was a term used for alcoholic beverage.
The cocktail is made of vodka, peach nectar, lemon juice, and their own house chardonnay. Shoutout to Brian Terriquez for making us this special cocktail. You can find hours, menu, and information on their website.