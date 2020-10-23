COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: An Iowa Hawkeye Moscow Mule

The Big Ten Football season starts Friday, October 23rd with the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers.
It continues Saturday, October 24th with the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Purdue Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. our time.
In honor of that game, I made an Iowa Hawkeye Moscow Mule. It involves a copper cup, Hawkeye Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice. Just pour all the ginger beer into the copper cup, pour in the vodka, and add in the lime juice. Then, you should be good to go. It takes less than two minutes to make.