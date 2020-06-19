COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: A special Patio Sippin'

DAVENPORT, Iowa — I have to give a shout out to bartenders Dalton Wilson and Austin Chandler. They hooked me up with a special drink Friday that we could show off.
Wilson says, "It’s a cherry limeade daiquiri with sweetness and tartness evenly balanced with the white rum."
If you wanted to make it at home, here's how you do it:
The cocktail's also perfect for Sippin’ on J Bar's spacious patio!
The patio, along with the restaurant are open. You can call them for carry out as well at 563.468.6150. Visit their website here.