Clinton LumberKings General Manager talks first season after losing minor league affiliation

CLINTON, Iowa — 2020 was tough on Minor League Baseball because Major League Baseball restructured its farm system, reducing the amount of players that would come down to the minor leagues.
That forced the minors to cut 43 teams from its system. One of those teams was the Clinton LumberKings. The other one was the Burlington Bees. Quad Cities River Bandits Owner Dave Heller talked about the situation Tuesday, May 11th. His team is still in the system.
"To have Major League Baseball step in and just eviscerate with the way they did Clinton and Burlington, that's tough," Heller said Tuesday. "It's tough on these communities, and it's not right."
The LumberKings and Bees are now a part of the Prospect League, a wood-bat collegiate group with teams across the Midwest. Opening day for both teams is not until Thursday, May 27th, when the two teams face each other.
LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow joins us live during the 11 a.m. hour Thursday, May 13th to talk about the changes to the minor league system and how fortunate they are to still be around.