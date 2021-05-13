Clinton LumberKings General Manager talks first season after losing minor league affiliation

Ted Tornow joins us live during the 11 a.m. hour Thursday, May 13th.

CLINTON, Iowa — 2020 was tough on Minor League Baseball because Major League Baseball restructured its farm system, reducing the amount of players that would come down to the minor leagues.

"To have Major League Baseball step in and just eviscerate with the way they did Clinton and Burlington, that's tough," Heller said Tuesday. "It's tough on these communities, and it's not right."

The LumberKings and Bees are now a part of the Prospect League, a wood-bat collegiate group with teams across the Midwest. Opening day for both teams is not until Thursday, May 27th, when the two teams face each other.