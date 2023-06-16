Budget Bites: Chicken Stuffing Bake

Feed a family of four for under $25 with this cheesy chicken and stuffing bake. We've made it two ways - with mushrooms and Swiss, and broccoli and cheddar.

MOLINE, Ill. — Every week on Good Morning Quad Cities, we've been preparing a budget-friendly meal for you to prepare! This week, News 8's David Bohlman and Linda Swinford pull out a Swinford family recipe to share with viewers.

Ingredients needed:

1-1.5 lbs. thin-sliced chicken breast or tenders (enough to cover bottom of 9x13)

½ C white wine (Chardonnay or any dry white)

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 box Stove Top stuffing mix (make according to pkg directions)

Swiss cheese (either shredded or about 6 slices)

1 pint of mushrooms (sauteed)

Options: Substitute out 1 can cream of broccoli-cheddar soup, 1 fresh broccoli crown – cut and steamed/blanched, and shredded or sliced cheddar cheese.

To make:

Preheat oven to 350. Spray bottom of 9x13 baking pan or Pyrex with cooking spray. Season chicken and place in single layer in 9x13. Pour wine over chicken. Spoon soup over chicken. Add mushrooms (or broccoli), then cheese, then prepared stuffing according to box instructions.