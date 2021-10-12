Bettendorf Dental offering free dental care Friday

"We are doing this as part of the Iowa Mission of Mercy (IMOM). We will be doing restorative dental procedures (filings), teeth extractions and dental cleanings," Dentist Hiba Nourahmed said in a press release Monday, October 4th.

Nourahmed joins us live during the 11 a.m. hour Wednesday, October 13th to tell us how you can sign up. Bettendorf Dental is at 2515 Maplecrest Road. It's south of the Bettendorf Schools Administration Center. To learn more about the group, click here.