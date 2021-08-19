Area college student finds eight bat species at Nahant Marsh

Allyson Smithson, a Rock Island High School graduate, took full advantage of a research program at the wetland this summer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Allyson Smithson will be a freshman at Iowa State University for the fall semester. This summer though, she spent time at the Nahant Marsh, taking part in the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participating (LSAMP) summer research program.

Smithson joined us live Thursday, August 19th to talk about her experience. She detected the vocal presence of bat and frog species through, 'acoustic song meters,' according to Nahant Marsh Research Coordinator Jimmy Wiebler. She found eight of nine Iowa bat species. The Indiana bat she found there, is federally endangered.