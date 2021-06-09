Amtrak to the Quad Cities: What it could mean for Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. — The city of Geneseo is in the process of removing a railroad crossing near the intersection of Spring Street and Exchange.
City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp says crews are doing this for safety reasons, but they're also in the process of putting in a train depot for the proposed Amtrak project from Chicago to Moline. Geneseo would get a stop on that trip.
Talks about a depot have been going on for nine years now, but one has never been built as the Amtrak project, led by the Illinois Department of Transportation has been delayed for years.
"We are more optimistic now than ever that it's going to become a reality," said Rhonda Ludwig, former director of Geneseo's Chamber of Commerce said in November of 2016. "That is exciting for us in Geneseo."
