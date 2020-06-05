Ag in the Classroom: How to support our dairy farmers

Cows can produce nine gallons of milk a day at the Cinnamon Ridge Farms, but with no one to sell to, they've had to dispose massive amounts because they have too much of it, so how can you support dairy farmers during this tough time? Cambridge High School's Bradleigh Schaefer showed me a way to use your milk, while not even drinking it. That way, farmers aren't wasting it. Watch the video above to see how.