A throwback nailed it or failed it and a grapefruit cocktail of the week

The Good Morning Quad Cities team throws it back to middle school distractions and enjoys some Palomas.

MOLINE, Ill. — In this week's Cocktail of the Week we made Palomas! A simple cocktail with just tequila, limes and grapefruit soda. See the recipe below. 

-2 oz Blanco Tequila

-4 oz Grapefruit Soda (like Jarritos)

-Fresh Lime juice to taste

Pour all ingredients over ice in a glass. Stir. Enjoy! 

The Good Morning Quad Cities team also tried it's hand at recreating some distractions from our middle school years: paper footballs, fortune tellers and paper swans. They nailed the first two. The third one? Not so much. Check out how they did below.