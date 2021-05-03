A throwback nailed it or failed it and a grapefruit cocktail of the week

MOLINE, Ill. — In this week's Cocktail of the Week we made Palomas! A simple cocktail with just tequila, limes and grapefruit soda. See the recipe below.
-2 oz Blanco Tequila
-4 oz Grapefruit Soda (like Jarritos)
-Fresh Lime juice to taste
Pour all ingredients over ice in a glass. Stir. Enjoy!
The Good Morning Quad Cities team also tried it's hand at recreating some distractions from our middle school years: paper footballs, fortune tellers and paper swans. They nailed the first two. The third one? Not so much. Check out how they did below.