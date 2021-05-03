A throwback nailed it or failed it and a grapefruit cocktail of the week

MOLINE, Ill. — In this week's Cocktail of the Week we made Palomas! A simple cocktail with just tequila, limes and grapefruit soda. See the recipe below.

The Good Morning Quad Cities team also tried it's hand at recreating some distractions from our middle school years: paper footballs, fortune tellers and paper swans. They nailed the first two. The third one? Not so much. Check out how they did below.