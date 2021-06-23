x
A chance to see a four time Super Bowl winner and Vietnam Veteran

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier comes to the Rhythm City Casino this Friday, June 25th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former NFL player and Vietnam Veteran Rocky Bleier is coming to the Quad Cities.

Bleier will share his incredible story from the football fields of America to the battlefields of Vietnam in his show called 'The Play.' It's set for Friday, June 25th at 7 pm. You can buy tickets for it here. 

All proceeds after expenses go to the QC Vietnam Veterans Area Veteran Scholarship. The Moline Foundation is in control of that endowment fund. Their President and CEO Paul Plagenz joined us live Thursday, June 24th to talk about 'The Play' during the 11 a.m. hour of our show. 