A chance to see a four time Super Bowl winner and Vietnam Veteran

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier comes to the Rhythm City Casino this Friday, June 25th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former NFL player and Vietnam Veteran Rocky Bleier is coming to the Quad Cities.

Bleier will share his incredible story from the football fields of America to the battlefields of Vietnam in his show called 'The Play.' It's set for Friday, June 25th at 7 pm. You can buy tickets for it here.