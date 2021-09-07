9/11 event and memorial: How you can support the LeClaire Firefighters Association

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The LeClaire Firefighter's Association is asking for the community's help to build a 9/11 Memorial dedicated to the first responders who lost their lives trying to save people from the World Trade Center.
10 years ago, they received an artifact from the World Trade Center - a tower beam. Since 2011, it's been on display in the fire station's museum, but they've been planning an outdoor memorial where the beam can be on permanent display.
The site of the 9/11 Memorial is at 15th Street and Jones, right outside the station.
In August of this year, we told you the memorial is supposed to be done by September 11, 2021 - which marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks - but more money needs to be raised. You can learn more about the project and donate by clicking here.
Assistant Chief for the City of LeClaire Fire Department Neil Vining will join us live during GMQC at 11 Tuesday, September 7th to talk about an event Saturday between 4 and 5 pm following a parade of fire engines throughout Scott County.