9/11 event and memorial: How you can support the LeClaire Firefighters Association

The Assistant Chief for the City of LeClaire's Fire Department will join us live Tuesday, September 7th to talk about how you can support the group's mission.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The LeClaire Firefighter's Association is asking for the community's help to build a 9/11 Memorial dedicated to the first responders who lost their lives trying to save people from the World Trade Center.

10 years ago, they received an artifact from the World Trade Center - a tower beam. Since 2011, it's been on display in the fire station's museum, but they've been planning an outdoor memorial where the beam can be on permanent display.

The site of the 9/11 Memorial is at 15th Street and Jones, right outside the station.