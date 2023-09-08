x
Entertainment

T-Pain coming to Mississippi Valley Fair 2024 lineup

The rapper is slated to perform on Thursday night of the 2024 fair week.
Credit: Mississippi Valley Fair
Rapper T-Pain is coming to the Mississippi Valley Fair on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rapper and singer T-Pain has been announced as the Thursday night headliner of the 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The announcement came on local radio station B100 and via the Mississippi Valley Fair Facebook page the morning of Friday, Sept. 8.

T-Pain is best known for hits like "Buy U a Drank," "Bartender" (feat. Akon), and "I'm N Luv" (feat. Mike Jones).

He will perform in the fairground's grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The fair staff says that FunCards will go on sale this fall. FunCards are needed to get into any concerts at the grandstand.

