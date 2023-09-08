T-Pain coming to Mississippi Valley Fair 2024 lineup

The rapper is slated to perform on Thursday night of the 2024 fair week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rapper and singer T-Pain has been announced as the Thursday night headliner of the 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The announcement came on local radio station B100 and via the Mississippi Valley Fair Facebook page the morning of Friday, Sept. 8.

T-Pain is best known for hits like "Buy U a Drank," "Bartender" (feat. Akon), and "I'm N Luv" (feat. Mike Jones).