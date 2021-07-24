Straddle Creek Gardens reopens Sunflower Maze Saturday

The sunflower maze is expected to be open everyday until August 4th.

LANARK, Ill. — If you are looking for your next Instagramable moment look no further than Straddle Creek Gardens' Sunflower Maze.

It reopens Saturday. It's the second time the sunflower maze will be open. The first time was in 2020 amidst the Coronavirus pandemic which owner Darrin Eubanks says was a big success for them being one of the few events that didn't need to cancel.

The maze will be open 9:00 am until 5:00 pm every night from July 24th - August 4th. The season may be longer or shorter depending on weather since they are live flowers.

It costs $7.00 to get a wristband which allows you access to the maze. You can also pay to cut sunflowers for your home bouquet.

