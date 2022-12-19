Step Afrika! step dance company performing at Augustana on Feb. 11

The dance company is dedicated to stepping, a percussive dance style historically practiced by Black fraternities and sororities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A renowned Black dance organization is on its way to perform a unique show in the Quad Cities in mid-February.

Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the art of stepping will be visiting Augustana College's Centennial Hall in Rock Island on Saturday, Feb. 11, bringing their unique show to the area.

Stepping, or step dance, is a percussive dance style historically practiced by Black fraternities and sororities and consists of vocals, footsteps, and hand claps.

Step Afrika! is a renowned step dance group that is one of the top five African-American dance companies in the nation and the largest African-American-led arts organization in their home of Washington D.C. The group has taken its act across both the United States and the globe.

According to Augustana officials, students from the college's step team were pivotal in making the decision to invite the company.

“There is no better time and no better place for this event to take place,” said Ashley Allen, director of the office of student inclusion and diversity. “At Augustana College, we’re honored to be welcoming Step Afrika! during Black History Month and to a place that is continually learning and striving to embrace the traditions of all people. This will be an evening that will celebrate community, culture and the art of dance.”

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 after a 6 p.m. pre-show featuring local dance groups.

More From News 8