'Slay,' 'Wig' & 'Ok Boomer' | Shelby quizzes James on popular Gen-Z slang

Learning the latest lingo! Our 6:30 show producer brought in some 'hip' flashcards full of modern slang words. Is James with it? (Hint: not very much!)

MOLINE, Ill. — 'It's giving' trivia champ!

On our 6:30pm broadcast, we try to keep the Quad Cities updated on the latest news, sports and entertainment from around the area, country and world. But what we also try to do is provide some laughs from time to time.

When our producer, Vanessa, brought in flashcards with popular Gen-Z slang terms, it was only right that we gave a little quiz to our own (long suffering) James Zahara!

From terms like 'slay' to 'wig,' 'fire' to 'glowup,' poor James quickly found himself out of his element. But we love him even more for it!

Do you think you could have done better? Check out the above video for all the hilarity and see if you scored a little better than James did.

And if you just can't get enough, you can check out the 6:30's hot sauce challenge from January 2023.

Kory Kuffler, Matt Randazzo, James Zahara, Jon Diaz and Shelby Kluver all battled it out to see who could eat the most painful hot sauce. While there were two (very) clear winners, all five contestants left it all on the line (and a few lost a little bit of dignity along the way) and bravely downed the famed 'final level' hot sauce from the popular YouTube show Hot Ones.

Do you have an idea of a trend or segment you want to see your News 8 team try out? You can email any suggestions to shelby.kluver@wqad.com.

