Shows must go on, Adler Theatre wrestles with 'when' and 'how'

Staff have been able to reschedule 80 percent of the cancelled events.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's biggest live venues, the RiverCenter and the Adler Theatre downtown, haven't hosted a live show in more than a month.

"We’re officially cancelled through middle of May, through the Governor's orders," said Executive Director Rick Palmer.

Still staff at the Adler Theatr, are as busy as ever, working away at their desks inside the spacious, historic theater.

Palmer said the RiverCenter and the Adler Theatre, which are owned by the City of Davenport, was able to qualify for a Small Business Assistance Loan, tiding it over through the end of the year.

The assistance has allowed him to keep all 12 fulltime staff members on, but dozens more parttime employees had to be let go.

Alice Cooper - Rescheduled Date: Nov. 14, 2020

Kansas – Rescheduled Date: Sept. 27, 2020

Postmodern Jukebox – Rescheduled Date: Sept. 23, 2020

Darci Lynne & Friends – Rescheduled Date: Oct. 4, 2020

For now performers and dance companies like the Ballet QUAD CITIES are finding other ways to express their art

"Our students and our company dancers still want to dance so we're figuring out ways to put classes online and continue their training," said Courtney Lyon with Ballet Quad Cities.

But some won't survive.

"Out of the shows that we have cancelled, a good percentage, 80 percent have been rescheduled. Some of them we’re losing. The companies couldn’t make it through the coronavirus and they had to shut down," Palmer said. Some companies might regroup later on, he added.

When the lights on the marquee do flicker back on, Palmer said, it's anyone's guess what live events will look like, on stage or off stage.

"Does it mean that everybody that comes into the theater is gonna wear a mask? I don’t know."